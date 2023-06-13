NEWARK, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers earned a 5-0 shutout win over Newark.

Elmira earned another win over Newark, on Tuesday. The Pios took an early 1-0 lead before scoring 4 more runs in the 4th and 5th innings. Elmira’s pitching took care of the rest of the game, allowing just 5 hits and no runs. Addison native Bradyn Coletta started for the Pios, striking out 4 batters in 6 innings, while Devin Murray closed out the game with 3 innings of no-hit baseball.

At the plate Matt Granato went 2 for 5 with 2 runs, while Aidan Blake, Blaze Fadio, and Spencer Aubin all helped propel the Pioneer’s offense. Blake accounted for 4 RBIs on the night.

The win is the 2nd on the year for the Pios over Newark, with their June 7th match-up having been postponed. Elmira returns to Dunn Field tomorrow night against Geneva at 6:35 p.m.