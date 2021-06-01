Pioneers gear up for opening night Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Baseball is back in Elmira.

The Elmira Pioneers will return to action Thursday night at Dunn Field on opening night of the 2021 season. Elmira will host Batavia at 7:05 pm with fireworks to follow. Thursday’s game will mark the first competitive action in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) in two seasons for Elmira. Last year was canceled due to the virus and the team is ready to hit the field.

Also of major note, Thursday’s game between the Pioneers and Batavia is the first between the two teams under the same ownership. Both Elmira and the Muck Dogs are owned by CAN USA Group, operated by Robbie and Nellie Nichols, the same ownership of hockey’s Elmira Enforcers.

On Tuesday, the Elmira Pioneers held a special media day for an introduction to the team and the season. A full schedule, courtesy of PGCBL.com is listed below.