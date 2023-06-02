ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers returned to Dunn Field for their opening day and earned a hard fought win over Batavia.

Elmira defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 11-9 in front of a packed house at Dunn Field, on Friday. The Pioneers stormed out of the gates, taking a 7-0 lead in the 3rd inning. Batavia roared back late in the game with a 3-run 5th inning. The Muckdogs tied the game a 7 a piece in the 7th, but Elmira responded with 4 runs of their own in the bottom half. Elmira allowed 2 runs in the top of the 9th, but were guided to the win with a stout defensive inning and a strikeout from Brendan Ferrari.

The Pioneers winning effort was led by the offense of Ray Hernandez and Dom Presto. The pair of teammates delivered big games at the plate with Hernandez going 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Presto going 2 for 3 with an RBI and run. Bath native Griffin Yastremski was the only local native who got an at bat on the night, going 1 for 4 with 1 RBI. The Pioneers utilized 5 pitchers in the win, including Corning native and Corning Community College player Zack Nelson.

Elmira celebrated their win and opening day with their fans, hosting a post game fireworks show. 18 Sports got some footage of the great show from our station. Take a look at what our cameras captured below:

The Pioneers hit the diamond tomorrow night in Batavia at 6:35 p.m. and then wrap up their weekend with a road game in Auburn, on Sunday.

Stick with 18 Sports all season long for more on the Elmira Pioneers.