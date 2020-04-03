Pioneers Hot Stove Dinner PPD with Yankees great Bucky Dent

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This year’s Elmira Pioneers Hot Stove Dinner has been put on hold.

Due to the coronvavirus outbreak, the 2020 edition with special guest, Yankees legend Bucky Dent, has been postponed on April 23 at The Elmira Holiday Inn Riverview. 18 Sports has confirmed with the Pioneers that the team is looking to still hold the event once the area and the nation gets back to some form of normalcy.

Dent, a three-time MLB All-Star, is best remembered for his big home run in the 1978 American League East playoff at the Boston Red Sox. 18 Sports will provide any further details as soon as they become available.

The Elmira Pioneers are currently slated to open the season on May 29th at Geneva.