ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers will host a home playoff game on Sunday for the first time in six years.

As the regular season comes to a close, the Pioneers will play on their home field in the PGCBL playoffs for the first time since 2017. Their opponent is yet to be determined but the time has with first pitch schedule at 4:05 pm. Gates will open at 3 pm Sunday.

Best of all, fans can attend the game for free thanks to Blaze Brockway Contracting who’s giving back to the community in the effort. The Pioneers are currently tied for first place in the PGCBL West (26-15) with the Batavia Muckdogs. Tonight, Elmira plays at Auburn before closing out the regular season Friday at home against Newark and Saturday again at Auburn.

The next few games will determine who finishes the regular season in first place. Pioneers general manager Marc Witt tells 18 Sports that Sunday will be a special environment for players, fans and the community.

“One of our amazing partners, Blaze Brockway Contracting, has bought the park out for the day. Meaning that it is free to the public,” Witt said. “We think Dunn Field will be rocking, obviously Historic Dunn Field has enough energy already, but make sure everyone get to the game early…it’s gonna be incredible.”