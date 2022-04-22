ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers summer season is coming soon.

Elmira opens up their schedule on Friday, June 3 at Dunn Field against Batavia. Fireworks will follow the game with the opening pitch slated for 7 pm that night. But, the Pioneers are ready to fire off some major fireworks in the preseason.

This Wednesday at The Clarion Inn, formerly the Elmira Holiday Inn, the Pioneers will hold a preseason media event at 4 pm. There, Pioneers general manager Marc Witt tells us that the Pioneers will reveal their 2022 promotional schedule for games at Dunn Field and also some roster moves.

“We are thrilled (to be back),” Witt said.

“The Elmira pioneers obviously, Robbie and Nellie Nichols, are excited to have another season here at Dunn Field coming up. We’re extremely excited for the upcoming year,” added Witt.

On Wednesday, 18 Sports will be at the press event and will update you on this year’s season for the Pioneers. Something Witt can’t wait for.

“Big news on Wednesday, we’re going to be announcing our full promotional schedule as well as some some new additions to the Pioneers,” Witt said.

Stay with 18 Sports your home for the Elmira Pioneers all summer long.