ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers ride a late surge to a come back and win over Geneva 10-8 on Wednesday. Elmira holds a tie with Geneva for the final playoff spot in the PGCBL West Division with the win.

Stakes could not have been higher for the Elmira Pioneers Wednesday night. With just three days remaining in the PGCBL regular season, the Pios had a golden opportunity to win and tie third place Geneva.

The Red Wings stormed out of gates with a 5-run first inning. The Pioneers responded in the bottom half of the inning after hits from Cooper Smith and Joe Olsavsky that led to RBIs by Bobby Marsh and Horseheads grad Frank Wayman.

Geneva struck back with two more runs, giving the Red Wings a comfortable 7-2 lead.

In the 6th inning the Pioneers stormed back and tied the game at seven a piece, then tied the game at eight on a 7th inning double by Max Mandler. Joe Muzio scored Mandler on the next at-bat to take the lead. Elmira added another run to follow and completed the come back win 10-8.

Elmira and Geneva are now tied for fourth place in the PGCBL Western Division with just days remaining in the regular season.

Elmira will head to Geneva for a Thursday night match-up with soul possession the final playoff spot on the line.