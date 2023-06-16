JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – Jamestown shuts down the Elmira Pioneers in a 1-0 win.

The Elmira Pioneers were shutout by the Jamestown Tarp Skunks 1-0, on Friday. The Tarp Skunks earned the 1-0 win on an RBI single from Colin Houck in the 1st inning. Jamestown pitching took the game over with a combined 12 strikeouts and 5 allowed hits. Tarp Skunk pitchers Ryan Bilka and Andrew Ayers carried the majority of the load on the mound, each throwing 4 innings. Bilka struck out 7 of the 14 batters he faced, while Ayers sat down 4.

The Pioneer offense was led by 3 players, collecting all 5 hits on the night. John Schroeder and Wes Gingerrich got 2 hits, while Matt Frazetta earned 1.

Elmira has been bested in both meetings with Jamestown this season and must wait until Wednesday, June 28th for another shot at the Tarp Skunks.

The Pioneers will have plenty of chances to return to the win column, as they will play 4 consecutive games, until a rest day on Wednesday. Elmira returns to Dunn Field to take on Newark tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m., with fireworks to follow. Sunday, Elmira will host non-league opponent, the Buffalo Diesel at 4:05 p.m.