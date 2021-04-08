Pioneers sign first players of 2021 including Corning’s Henneman

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers officially announced their first player signings for 2021.

Elmira, members of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL), will return two players who’ve spent time at Dunn Field already. Pitcher Tom Cattaneo is back after the 2019 season out of Northern Sussex Community College and Corning native Trevor Henneman also returns at catcher.

Cattaneo went (2-1) after arriving midway through the season in 2019 for Elmira. The right-hander tossed 24.2 innings of work and started the lone PGCBL playoff game that season.

Henneman will see plenty of time behind the plate at catcher and the outfield from Canisius College. Trevor hit .277 and had 10 RBI in his first season in Elmira. He will undoubtedly bring plenty of local knowledge and experience to the roster again.

Tickets are now available for the 2021 season at Dunn Field. The Pioneers open up their summer slate on Thursday, June 3 in Elmira.