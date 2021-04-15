Pioneers sign three from D-I Auburn

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers continue to add to their growing 2021 roster.

On Thursday, Elmira announced three player signings out of major baseball power, D-I Auburn University. All freshman players for the Tigers, each brings their own unique skill set to Dunn Field this summer.

Pitcher Jack Sokol comes aboard after starting the season strong at the collegeiate level. Sokol is (1-0) and has yet to allow a run on the mound and was ranked as the number four player out of Ohio by Prep Baseball report. The right-hander was also named a preseason All-American honorable mention by Perfect Game.

Pitcher/1B Cam Hill is set to join the Pioneers. The lefty is a native of Georgia and was ranked as the top left-handed pitcher in the state and eighth overall out of Bob Jones High School. A 2019 third-team All-American by Perfect Game, Hill was (14-4) with a 1.96 ERA on the mound.

And the final signing on Thursday for Elmira is fellow Auburn Tiger, catcher Ben Schnorr. A product of Columbus High School in Georgia, Schnorr was tabbed as the third-best at his position in the state. A player in the Perfect Game National Showcase, Schnorr had nine home runs and 53 RBI in his final two seasons at Columbus.

The Elmira Pioneers season is coming fast. Their home opener is Thursday, June 3 at Historic Dunn Field. The Pios continue to be a proud member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL).

(VIDEO: From last year)