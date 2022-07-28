GENEVA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers beat Geneva for a second night in a row 8-7, to move into playoff contention.

The win gives Elmira a one game lead over the Red Wings for a playoff spot in the PGCBL West. A Thursday night loss by Auburn places the Pios in a tie with the Doubledays in the playoff standings with just days remaining in the regular season.

Elmira now sits in a tie with Auburn, who they would hold the win percentage tie breaker over. The Pios can eliminate Jamestown and secure a playoff spot with a win Friday night against the Tarp Skunks at home.

The Pios found themselves in a similar situation to Wednesday night’s game, as they fell behind 5-1 in the first five innings of the game.

Elmira displayed their “no quit” attitudes and went to work in the sixth inning. The Pios plated four runs on five doubles. Horseheads grad Frank Wayman started the change to make it 5-2 and Kyle Chmielewski tied the game with an RBI double of his own. Elmira capped off the sixth inning by stranding Geneva with the bases loaded to keep the game tied at five a piece.

The Pios picked up their scoring in the top of the 8th. Max Mandler scored Bobby Marsh on single on a close play at the plate. Joe Muzio put an exclamation point on the inning with a two-run home run to right field, pushing the lead to 8-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, Geneva responded with a two-run single from Shane Dux to bring the game to 8-7, but Elmira shut down the effort with a groundout to end the game and win.