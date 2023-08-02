ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers will play for the PGCBL Championship.

For the first time since 2013, Elmira captured the PGCBL West Division crown Monday night. The Pioneers topped Auburn at Dunn Field and now have their opponent for the overall best-of-three title series.

Elmira heads to Amsterdam Wednesday night for game one at 6:35 pm. Game two will be played at Elmira’s Dunn Field Thursday night in their final home contest of the season. Game three, if necessary, will go back to Amsterdam.

At 1 pm Wednesday, fans can help send off the Pioneers when the team bus leaves for Amsterdam from Dunn Field.

Fans can attend Thursday night’s game for free courtesy of Hilliard Corporation. We spoke with Elmira Pioneers manager Andy Drum about how the team wants nothing more than to bring home a title.