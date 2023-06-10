ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers earned their second-straight win, beating Auburn in walk-off fashion.

The Elmira Pioneers battled the Auburn Doubledays to a 10-inning thrilling win, on Saturday. The Pioneers won the extra inning game 3-2, on a Dom Presto sac-fly that scored Kam Levesque. The win helped Elmira earn some redemption over the Doubledays, who beat them via 10-run rule on June, 4th.

The Pioneers held a 2-0 lead through 6 innings, thanks to an RBI double from Cooper Smith and an RBI sac-fly from Wes Gingerrich. Smith went 2 for 4 at the plate, leading the Pioneer bats. In the 8th inning, Hal Walker Jr. and James Mason scored unearned runs for Auburn, tying the game. Elmira and Auburn went scoreless in the 9th, setting up a walk-off chance for the Pios in the 10th.

Kam Levesque served as the ghost runner on 2nd for Elmira in extras. Levesque advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch with Dom Presto at the plate and 1 out. Presto delivered with a sacrifice-fly to right field, scoring Levesque and winning the game for the Pios.

Elmira returns to Dunn Field tomorrow night, looking for a third-consecutive win, as they host Jamestown at 4:05 p.m.