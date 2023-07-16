ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers and Horseheads Hitmen both fall in Sunday home games.

The Elmira Pioneers and Horseheads Hitmen both took tough losses at home, on Sunday. Elmira came up short against the non-league Syracuse Salt Cats,13-5. In the NYCBL, the Hitmen dropped a high scoring battle to Olean, 18-13.

The Pios fell behind the Salt Cats early, trailing 2-0 by the 3rd. Syracuse continued to overwhelm Elmira with a high powered offense, taking an 8-1 lead in the 5th, then closing out the win in 7 innings.

In Horseheads, it was an explosion of offense in the first 2 frames. Olean burst out of the gates with a 6-run top of the 1st inning. The Oilers recorded a grand slam from Chase Fischer, followed by a 2-run home run from Cam Marciniak, 4 batters later. In the bottom half, Hitmen standout Darryn Callahan responded with a solo home run of his own.

In the 2nd inning, it was the Hitmen who put up a 6-run frame. The Horseheads effort was kicked-off by an RBI-double from Noah Bolduc and capped off with a 3-run home run from Callahan, his 2nd of the game.

Olean would take the lead back, outscoring the Hitmen 9-2 by the 7th. Horseheads mustered 2 runs in each of the last 3 innings, thanks to a 2-run home run from Haverling grad A.J. Brotz, an RBI-double from Callahan, as well as an RBI knock from Will Roda. The Oilers maintained their lead with 2 insurance runs in the 9th and stout defense.

Horseheads will head on the road to face Hornell for a 7 p.m. match-up tomorrow night. The Pioneers will host the Geneva Red Wings in a Monday night doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.