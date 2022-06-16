ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday night baseball recap from the region.

The Elmira Pioneers welcomed Jamestown to Dunn Field but came up on the short end of the scoreboard falling 4-3. Elmira registered one official hit on the night and could not recover from the Tarp Skunks’ two-run first inning outburst.

Kyle Chmielewski and Lucas Berube had the lone RBI’s on the night for the Pioneers who now fall to (3-7) on the season. Elmira returns to action Thursday night when the team travels to Newark at 7:05 pm.

In the NYCBL, Hornell (4-5) split a doubleheader on the the road at Rochester. Plus, the Mansfield Destroyers dropped a tough doubleheader at Cortland despite solid games from Sayre’s Brayden Horton and Horseheads Ryan Scott.

Horton had three hits and drove in four runs in a 7-4 loss to Cortland in game one for Mansfield (1-5). In game two, Scott had two hits in a 15-5 loss to the Crush. The Destroyers will host Mansfield Thursday at 11 am in the first of a two-game set.

Full highlights and recap from Wednesday night.