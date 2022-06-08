ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wednesday roundup from our area’s summer collegiate baseball teams.

The Elmira Pioneers will have to wait another night for their first win of the season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL). Elmira dropped a tough 5-1 loss at Utica Wednesday night. Chris Bear had the lone RBI for the Pioneers (0-5). Joe Muzio added two hits for the Pioneers who next travel to Oneonta Thursday night.

Edison grad Xander Burch threw two innings of work and surrendered two runs in the loss but did register one strikeout.

In the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL), the Mansfield Destroyers surged past Genesee on the road 8-4. Horseheads grad and current Mansfield University player Ryan Scott had two hits and an RBI on the night for the Destroyers (1-0). Ryan also scored two runs to go along with two stolen bases on the night in the team’s season-opening game.

Sayre grad and D-I Liberty University bound Brayden Horton had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Edison grad Mike Brown had a hit and two runs scored for Mansfield. The Destroyers host Olean Thursday night at 5:30 at Mansfield University’s Shaute Field.

In other action in the NYCBL, the Hornell Steamers dropped a 7-3 loss at Wellsville. Roland Ryan connected on three hits and drove in one run for the Steamers (0-2). Hornell will next play Friday morning at 11 am when the team hosts Genesee for a matinee game in the Maple City.