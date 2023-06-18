ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers dropped a non-league game to Buffalo, 4-3.

The Elmira Pioneers rang in Father’s Day, with a close game of Sunday baseball. With plenty of fathers filling the seats at Dunn Field, the Buffalo Diesel and Elmira Pios battled in a one-run game. Elmira charged out of the gates with a 2-run home run from Griffin Yastremski to start the scoring. The Bath native had 2 hits for the Pioneers, on the day.

Buffalo challenged Elmira, following Yastremski’s 1st inning blast, scoring on a pass ball and cutting the lead to 2-1. The Pioneers responded in the 3rd inning, earning a run of their own, but would give up an RBI single to Mike Wagner. The Diesel picked up 2 more key runs later in the game, while holding the Elmira scoreless to win.

The Pioneers will have 2 shots at redemption in the next 2 days. Elmira travels to Niagara on Monday and hosts Batavia on Tuesday. Elmira’s matchup with the Muckdogs will be Military Appreciation Night at Dunn Field, with the game beginning at 6:35 p.m.