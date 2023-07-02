ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers fell to Niagara in 8 innings at home.

In their return to Dunn Field the Elmira Pioneers were overwhelmed by the Niagara Power, on Saturday. Elmira jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but was held scoreless by Niagara pitching for the remainder on the game.

Pioneers veteran Joe Muzio notched the only run for the Pios on an RBI single, scoring John Schroeder. In addition to the run and RBI from Muzio and Schroeder, Aidan Blake and Wes Gingerrich delivered hits for the Pios, both notching a double. Gingerrich added 2 stolen bases.

Niagara ultimately dominated the game with a big night on the mound. Billy Morris got the start, throwing 6 innings and striking out 5, while Andrew Fairbrother threw 2 hitless innings to close out the game.

Jackson Strong led the Power at the plate going 3 for 4 with 3 runs and 4 RBIs. Fairbrother went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs, as he played in several positions for Niagara. Alex Dzimian recorded 2 runs and RBIs on 2 hits.

The Pioneers return to action at Dunn Field, as they host Batavia, on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.