ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers sweep Geneva in a doubleheader, while the Horseheads Hitmen fall to Hornell.

At Dunn Field, the Elmira Pioneers gave fans plenty to cheer about, on Monday. The Pios defeated Geneva 6-5 in game 1, thanks to a 5th inning rally. In game 2, Elmira rolled past the Red Wings 9-1. In the opener, Elmira fell behind 5-0 by the 3rd inning. The Pios rallied back with 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Kevin Knoess delivered an RBI-single, which was followed by a run scored on a bases loaded walk. In the 5th, Cooper Smith hit a 3-run double to right, to tie the game. Chris Bear continued the rally with an RBI-single, scoring Smith for the eventual winning run. Elmira closed out the game with a scoreless inning from both Nic Ficarro of Sayre, and Gardner Meeks.

In game 2, the Pioneers continued to roll. Conner Lutes started the game with 3 outs on 3 strikeouts, on the mound. Lutes finished with 9 “Ks” in 6 innings of work. The game remained scoreless until the 3rd, when Elmira’s Nick Bisaccia hit an RBI-double, which turned into a triple on an arrant throw to 2nd. In the next 2 innings, the Pioneers piled on 8 runs with 6 combined RBIs from Smith and Bear. Smith took the mound in relief of Lutes in the 7th, giving up 1 run, 1 hit, and striking out 2. Cooper Smith put up the biggest performance in the doubleheader for the Pios. The Minnesota native went 3 for 5, with 3 runs and 6 RBIs, as well as 2 strikeouts on the mound.

In the NYCBL, the Hornell Steamers beat the Horseheads Hitmen 13-7. Hornell jumped out to an 11-1 lead by the 5th inning. The Steamers saw a 4th inning home run from Matt Wessels and an RBI-single from Noah Brooks. The Hitmen battled back with 6 runs by the end of the game, but could not get past the Steamers. The Horseheads rally included a 3-run home run from Aiden Sturtevant and an RBI-double from Nate Kearney. Kearney went 3 for 3 with 2 runs and and RBI. Hornell saw big performances from Justin Swanson and Matt Wessels in the win. Swanson went 4 for 5 with 2 runs and RBIs. Wessels went 3 for 4 with 5 runs and a home run.

Horseheads stays on the road for a match up with Olean, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Elmira Pioneers will hit the road to look for a 3rd-straight win against Geneva, tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.