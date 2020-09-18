Pipher makes Houghton College all-decade basketball team

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball great earns a major honor.

Lowman native, Maisie Pipher, who went on to stardom at Houghton College for their women’s basketball program, was named to the All-Decade Team for the Highlanders. A graduate of Twin Tiers Christian Academy, Pipher scored over 1,000 career points and helped Houghton to plenty of success in her time.

Piper was also an All-Empire 8 selection at forward for the Highlanders.

A 2016 graduate of Houghton, Pipher is now a physician’s assistant for Strong Memorial Hospital and at Arnot Health. 18 Sports congratulates Pipher on a successful basketball career and wishes her the very best in her medical profession.

