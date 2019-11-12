Pirates legend Manny Sanguillen visits Twin Tiers Comic Con

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Pittsburgh Pirates icon was at The Arnot Mall over the weekend.

Manny Sanguillen, a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion, was a special guest at this year’s Twin Tiers Comic Con. Sanguillen reflected on his career and what it was like to meet Pirates fans in upstate New York.

Sanguillen, who played with the likes of the late-great Roberto Clemente, was a pioneer for players from Panama in Major League Baseball (MLB). As generous as he is competitive, 18 Sports asks the classic catcher about meeting his fans and his love for the game.