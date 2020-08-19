Play Ball Twin Tiers – West Elmira Softball Part 2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to play ball once again.

In our next special Play Ball Twin Tiers segment, we highlight West Elmira Softball-part two. A league dedicated to the overall experience, West Elmira continues to excel in the sport and provide a platform of success for each player.

Email us your local baseball or softball league photos to sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll highlight your league on-air on 18 Sports. Congratulations to all of our area players in both baseball and softball who are playing the game they love.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now