Play Ball Twin Tiers – West Elmira Softball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next Play Ball Twin Tiers takes us to a great local league.

In an effort to honor and celebrate local baseball and softball, 18 Sports puts your best images to music in Play Ball Twin Tiers. Today, we salute West Elmira youth softball, a league that’s capturing the love and passion for the game.

Congratulations to West Elmira and every local league able to play baseball and softball. Your efforts are truly inspiring the entire Twin Tiers.

If you would to see your local baseball and softball teams highlighted, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now