ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pocono Raceway was the place to be last weekend.

As NASCAR makes its return to Watkins Glen International next month, two winners at the track took home checkered flags in Pocono. In the NASCAR Truck Series, Kyle Busch won his 100th overall race of his career and earned the win in Pocono. Then, Denny Hamlin won The Pocono 400 in NASCAR capping off a solid weekend.

18 Sports’ Kyle Nuss was at the race and captured all of the big moments that will stand the test of time. Take a special look at this feature including both Hamlin and Busch crossing the finish line in victory lane in front of the the most fans at Pocono Raceway since 2010.

Close to 50,000 fans were estimated in the Pocono grandstands for a memorable weekend.