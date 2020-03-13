Prattsburgh’s Mason Putnam reflects on a storied career

HAVERLING, N.Y. (WETM) – A player who redefined success in the Twin Tiers. A player who became a Prattsburgh legend.

None of us knew it, but Wednesday night was the finale of the local high school basketball season amid the coronavirus outbreak. In an instant classic, the Avoca boys outlasted Prattsburgh, 56-50, for a spot in the New York State Class D championships. The Tigers were able to beat the Vikings for a third time this season.

It was a fast exit to a year that was sure to be one in the record books due to the virus, but one player’s career will stand the test of time. Wednesday also marked the career finale for Prattsburgh’s all-state performer, Mason Putnam.

The talented guard guided the Vikings to perennial power status in the state rankings and multiple Section V title reigns. On Wednesday, we said goodbye to perhaps the greatest individual scoring machine this region has perhaps ever seen.

In all, Putnam scored a staggering 2,515 career points. That number puts him at eighth-best in New York State history for a career in all classes (Source: NYSPHSAA). A determined and driven player who simply put in the work, Putnam is always quick to credit the Prattsburgh program for sustained success.

In an interview with 18 Sports after his final career game, Putnam tells us what being a part of the Vikings is all about. Mason intends to play basketball at the next level, and although the program lost in his final on-court game, without question, Prattsburgh and Putnam will be winners in the future.