Printup expects NASCAR return to Watkins Glen in 2021

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The future is bright for NASCAR’s return to Watkins Glen International.

For the first time in 35 years, NASCAR will not race at Watkins Glen next weekend after the schedule spot was moved to Daytona’s road course due to the virus. After the track earned it’s fourth-ever USA Today most popular NASCAR track vote distinction last week, fans are looking forward to the future.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state did grant Watkins Glen the ability to have a race without fans, but as the NASCAR scheduled was ever-evolving, combined with the travel restrictions into the state, the circuit opted to pull out this year.

On Tuesday, 18 Sports took the opportunity to speak with Watkins Glen International President, Michael Printup, and asked about the big race’s return in 2021.

“Absolutely, no question about it,” Printup said on its return next year.

As the NASCAR circuit reveals the 2021 schedule in the coming weeks, Printup and WGI remain positive for the race’s return in its normal slot of early to mid-August.

“The France family and their dedication to the sport, and to this facility, goes way back to making the deal here,” added Printup.

“This place is pretty passionate and they’re (The France’s) pretty passionate about this place. We’re waiting for the schedule to come out in the next few weeks,” Printup said.

When the schedule does become available, Printup believes that NASCAR will return the way it’s supposed to be at WGI. “We assume that we’re gonna be back that first week of August (next year),” Printup said.

You can watch Printup’s full interview and plenty of special stories and content on The Glen All-Access NASCAR History on Friday, August 14th at 5:30 pm. No race, no worries. 18 Sports will have you covered.