ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A major collegiate athletic conference with local ties announces major winter changes.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) officially canceled the traditional winter sports season amid the pandemic. The league made the announcement after a vote was counted with each respective school in the league. This directly impacts, Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, the lone school in the Twin Tiers that is a part of the PSAC.

But, there is a glimmer of hope for a potential postseason of play for winter sports. If six or more schools can collectively play safety in their respective sport, then a potential playoff or championship could be decided. As virus numbers continue to grow in the state, that option is becoming challenging to entertain.

A full release, as provided by the PSAC, is below. Stay tuned to 18 Sports for the latest developments on Mansfield University athletics and the PSAC.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has announced the cancellation of its mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports following a vote of the league’s Board of Directors.

Last week, the Board canceled PSAC Championship seasons in fall sports, yet allowed for league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate. All schools electing to play must abide by existing league rules and the NCAA Guidelines that have been set due to the existing Covid-19 Pandemic. The same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been canceled.

Last week the Board agreed to proceed with the intent to play a full regular and championship season for all spring sports in 2021.

Should member institutions wish to compete in fall and winter sport championship seasons, they are to declare their intent to the conference office by the end of the workday Wednesday, November 18. The PSAC office will review all notifications and make an announcement as soon as possible as to whether there is support to continue with a championship season in any of those sports.

“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”

Fall and winter sports that may be subject to cancellation include: men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, indoor track & field, soccer and swimming, as well as women’s sports in volleyball and field hockey, and men’s sports in football and wrestling. Any cancellation of league schedules or championships does not preclude individual institutions from participating in countable athletically related activities nor exploring competition outside of the previously mandated schedule.

The Board voted last week to proceed with intended mandated schedules and championships for 2021 spring sports. PSAC sponsored sports at Mansfield this spring are: men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, baseball, softball.