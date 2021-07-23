PSAC announces new video streaming partnership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has announced a new five-year partnership with BlueFrame Technology to create an end-to-end digital network for all eighteen member institutions.

“Mansfield University and Mansfield Athletics are proud to join the PSAC in partnering with Blue Frame Technologies to enhance our video streaming abilities,” Assistant Sports Information Director Drew Patrick said. “This partnership will allow us to continue to grow Mountie All-Access into one of the premier products in the PSAC Network. It will also allow us to continue to offer free and full streaming of all Mansfield home contests.”



The PSAC Sports Digital Network will be available on the web along with streaming applications for television and mobile devices for Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku (TV), iOS, Android (mobile) and Amazon Fire Tablet. The app will be able to be found and installed by searching for the PSAC Sports Digital Network. The digital network will be released in early August.



“We are thrilled to partner with BlueFrame,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “We have already been using their technology and it made sense to convert our full streaming system to them. They provide us with great options for excellent production and service. It just made sense for us to join the BlueFrame team.”



In addition to the Production Truck software and digital network platform, the PSAC will also be provided a custom graphics template that will be made available for all PSAC member schools in the Production Truck software.



“We’ve already established a great relationship with the PSAC and member schools with them using the Production Truck the past few years,” said Josh Braun, Director of Sales for BlueFrame Technology. “We are so excited to take our partnership to the next level by powering the full digital network!”