PSU’s Cael Sanderson shares thoughts on NCAA eligibility decision

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson does not share much on social media, but Wednesday he gave his thoughts on a recent NCAA decision.
Sanderson said winter sports athletes should get an extra year of eligibility after the Coronavirus outbreak cancelled all the NCAA winter championships.
Sanderson’s last tweet before Wednesday was on Oct. 21, 2018.
The NCAA decided to give all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, but declined to do the same for winter sports athletes missing out on the postseason.
Sanderson’s Penn State wrestling team has won eight of the last nine NCAA titles. Although, Iowa had won the Big Ten title and could be considered the favorite in the national tournament this year.
Notable seniors athletes who did not get the chance to compete in a national tournament include Penn State basketball’s Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and wrestling’s Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joeseph. Both Hall and Joseph have previously won NCAA championships while Stevens had the chance to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.