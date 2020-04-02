PSU’s Cael Sanderson shares thoughts on NCAA eligibility decision

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson does not share much on social media, but Wednesday he gave his thoughts on a recent NCAA decision.

Sanderson said winter sports athletes should get an extra year of eligibility after the Coronavirus outbreak cancelled all the NCAA winter championships.

Winter sport student-athletes who lost the opportunity to compete at the NCAA championships need to be given the option of another year of eligibility. Although complicated, details can be worked out and it's the right thing to do in the long run. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) April 1, 2020

Sanderson’s last tweet before Wednesday was on Oct. 21, 2018.

David Taylor WORLD CHAMPION!! — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) October 21, 2018

The NCAA decided to give all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, but declined to do the same for winter sports athletes missing out on the postseason.

Sanderson’s Penn State wrestling team has won eight of the last nine NCAA titles. Although, Iowa had won the Big Ten title and could be considered the favorite in the national tournament this year.

Notable seniors athletes who did not get the chance to compete in a national tournament include Penn State basketball’s Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and wrestling’s Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joeseph. Both Hall and Joseph have previously won NCAA championships while Stevens had the chance to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.