LONG POND, P.A. (WETM) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin raced his way to a memorable win at Pocono.

(Video Courtesy: File/USA Network)

Just 4 weeks away from racing action at Watkins Glen International, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series battled for a win at a track just over 2 hours from the Twin Tiers. In front of the largest crowd at Pocono Raceway since 1998, Denny Hamlin won his 7th race at the track and 50th of his Cup career. Hamlin won his first Cup race at the “Tricky Triangle” in 2006 and now has become the all-time wins leader at the track, passing Jeff Gordon.

The historic accolades of the win don’t stop at Hamlin. The win accounts for the 600th win for Toyota in NASCAR. With all of the history made, Hamlin and team owner Joe Gibbs were thrilled with the effort.

“I never thought I’d get an opportunity in the Cup Series, said Hamlin. Luckily J.D. Gibbs took a chance and Joe Gibbs took a chance on me nearly 20 years ago. To get my 50th win, when it comes down to the track that I got my first, it’s certainly special.”

“This sport is very hard, said Gibbs. I think because of that, when you get a chance to have a day like today, I think I’m really, really proud of the team and everybody back home. We hang a banner tomorrow at the shop and get a chance to thank everyone.”

The 11 team led just 9 laps of the race today, but race fans voiced some displeasure with how Hamlin acquired the lead. With 7 laps to go in the race, Hamlin passed teammate Martin Truex Jr, then Kyle Larson. The pass on Larson, sent the 5 car into the wall and allowed Hamlin to eventually claim the win, following 2 late cautions. Fans, drivers, and the NASCAR on NBC broadcast crew debated on if Hamlin’s move was fair and if the 5 and 11 cars collided.

Larson voiced his displeasure with the move on the NASCAR on NBC broadcast.

“You have to start racing people a different way to get the respect back, said Larson. He pulled the same move on Ross (Chastain) last year and sure he probably deserved it, for all he’d done to Denny in his career. I haven’t done that to Denny. I don’t think I deserve to be run into, before I even got to the wall.”

Hamlin responded to the late race maneuver and Larson’s comments after the race.

“He (Larson) has ran me off of a bunch of road courses and called me, and I told him I’d stand my ground next time, said Hamlin. I’m not here to defend anything. I put both those guys, (Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson) in an aero situation, didn’t touch either one. How can you wreck someone you don’t touch?”

Hamlin and Larson’s incident was not the only case of frustration on the day. Austin Dillion tossed his helmet at Tyler Reddick’s car, following a wreck, and Ryan Preece had a post race dust up with Corey LaJoie. The furious racing will continue next weekend in Richmond, as the playoff countdown is on, and racing at Watkins Glen approaches.

The race win at Pocono will serve Hamlin well, as it’s his 2nd win of the season. The new all-time wins leader at Pocono, could use the win to build his momentum for WGI. Hamlin won the Cheez-It 355 at The Glen in 2016, marking his first road course win. The driver of the number 11 also sat on the pole at The Glen in 2018.

Stick with 18 Sports in the coming weeks, as the Twin Tiers prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to Watkins Glen.