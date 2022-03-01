Raymond, Hobart lacrosse travels to #11 Cornell

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the region’s top college lacrosse teams will square off Wednesday night.

The 11th ranked Cornell men’s lacrosse team will host Central New York rival Hobart College at 5 pm in Ithaca. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+

Hobart (2-0) will look to upset Cornell (2-0) after their previous game on the road at Colgate was postponed Friday due to inclement weather.

No makeup date has been announced yet.

Cornell is coming off a 9-5 win over Lehigh on the road last Saturday. Hobart won its last game on February 19, also against Lehigh, 14-13.

Hobart is coached by Corning native Greg Raymond who has led the program since 2013. Raymond has taken the Statesmen to great heights in his tenure.

A former National Lacrosse League player for the New Jersey Pride, Raymond has the most wins in Hobart program history at the D-I level. Raymond paced the team to its last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016. That year, Hobart also won the the conference tournament championship.

Raymond is a 2000 graduate of Corning East High School and was a standout in college lacrosse at Johns Hopkins.