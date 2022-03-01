Raymond, Hobart lacrosse travels to #11 Cornell

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the region’s top college lacrosse teams will square off Wednesday night.

The 11th ranked Cornell men’s lacrosse team will host Central New York rival Hobart College at 5 pm in Ithaca. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+

Hobart (2-0) will look to upset Cornell (2-0) after their previous game on the road at Colgate was postponed Friday due to inclement weather.

No makeup date has been announced yet.

Cornell is coming off a 9-5 win over Lehigh on the road last Saturday. Hobart won its last game on February 19, also against Lehigh, 14-13.

Hobart is coached by Corning native Greg Raymond who has led the program since 2013. Raymond has taken the Statesmen to great heights in his tenure.

A former National Lacrosse League player for the New Jersey Pride, Raymond has the most wins in Hobart program history at the D-I level. Raymond paced the team to its last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016. That year, Hobart also won the the conference tournament championship.

Raymond is a 2000 graduate of Corning East High School and was a standout in college lacrosse at Johns Hopkins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports

NBA Stats

More Sports

 

Trending Now