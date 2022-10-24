ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our local campaign in the fight against breast cancer continues.

Through the end of October, 18 Sports has teamed up with The American Cancer Society of The Southern Tier to help its Real Men Wear Pink Campaign. The campaign, which aims to help raise money, donations, and research efforts in the fight against breast cancer continues through the end of October.

Earlier this month, WETM-TV held a special telethon which generated over $1,500 through our generous donations from viewers and supporters in the Twin Tiers. 100 percent of every dollar generated goes to the American Cancer Society. 18 Sports is proud, thanks to your donations, to now be the leading campaign in the region.

If you would to make a difference and donate, please do so at the following link of our campaign. https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR/RMWP/RMWPCY22NER?px=57998394&pg=personal&fr_id=102778

Help us in the fight against cancer. Together, we can beat this disease.