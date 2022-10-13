ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Real Men Wear Pink campaign hit WETM with great success.

Wednesday night, 18 Sports and WETM held a special telethon to help in the fight against breast cancer. While teaming up with the American Cancer Society of The Southern Tier, 18 Sports was able to help generate interest and provided the opportunity for people to help donate to the chapter.

Thanks to your generation donations, 18 Sports has emerged as the top fundraising campaign for the Southern Tier. With final numbers still being generated, it’s estimated that the telethon was able to earn over $1,000 dollars to help those in need against the disease.

Funding is used for education, treatment assistance and for other crucial help needed against breast cancer.

All month long, 18 Sports will continue to plug the campaign and you can submit your donations, online here: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR/RMWP/RMWPCY22NER?px=57998394&pg=personal&fr_id=102778

100 percent of all proceeds go to the American Cancer Society of The Southern Tier. Thanks to your dedication and heart, we can help beat cancer.