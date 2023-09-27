ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Help WETM-TV and 18 Sports in the fight against breast cancer.

Last October, 18 Sports had the opportunity to team up with the American Cancer Society to help in the fight against a disease that’s claimed far too many lives. With your help, 18 Sports became the top fundraiser in the Southern Tier through your generous donations and contributions.

Next month, we have the opportunity to do it all again. 18 Sports will again join forces with the American Cancer Society for a special telethon on Tuesday, October 24 starting at the 5 pm news show and will run through the 6 pm show that night. Live updates, inspirational stories and ways you can help will be showcased in the fight against breast cancer.

Our donation page is now live, please help those in need as they face the biggest battle of their lives. You can find the donate page here, every dollar amount helps! https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR?px=57998394&fr_id=106034&pg=personal