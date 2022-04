CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Community College softball team extended its winning streak to 21 consecutive games after defeating Genesee Community College on April 24.

In the first game of their doubleheader, Addison grad Bella Benjamin hit two home runs in the 1st inning. In the second game, sophomore pitcher Jayden Hill recorded her 100th strikeout of the season.

Bella Benjamin with 2 BOMBS in the 1st inning. End of one, Corning -12, GCC- 0 pic.twitter.com/yshexNllTX — CorningRedBaronsSoftball (@RedBaronsSB) April 24, 2022 Benjamin and teammates celebrating her two home runs.

Jayden Hill records her 100th strikeout of the season as Corning completes the sweep of GCC with a game two 8-0 win. pic.twitter.com/KauWK3BF4T — CorningRedBaronsSoftball (@RedBaronsSB) April 24, 2022 Hill records 100 strikeouts on the season

C.C.C. looks to extend their streak on Tuesday, April 26 against Erie Community College in a doubleheader.