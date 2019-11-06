Remembering a Corning legend – Jack Dunlavey

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In August, the Twin Tiers lost a true local sports hero.

Jack Dunlavey, a Corning-Painted Post sports ambassador and friend, died after battling health complications. He was just 63. A friend to all, Dunlavey worked tirelessly and always supported local student-athletics, teams, and personalities.

18 Sports pays tribute to the man who would always say hello and talk sports. A man who helped make the Twin Tiers better. A man who we will never forget.