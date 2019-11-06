1  of  3
Breaking News
Bill Schrom elected Chemung County Sheriff Dan Mandell wins Elmira mayoral race Polls closed in New York, Pennsylvania as results are counted in 2019 General Election

Remembering a Corning legend – Jack Dunlavey

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In August, the Twin Tiers lost a true local sports hero.

Jack Dunlavey, a Corning-Painted Post sports ambassador and friend, died after battling health complications. He was just 63. A friend to all, Dunlavey worked tirelessly and always supported local student-athletics, teams, and personalities.

18 Sports pays tribute to the man who would always say hello and talk sports. A man who helped make the Twin Tiers better. A man who we will never forget.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now