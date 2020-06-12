Remembering coaching legend Stan Montgomery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Twin Tiers coaching icon has passed away.

Stan Montgomery, who coached for nearly 50 years in local sports leagues, died last week in Indiana. Montgomery would have turned 86 this October. Known for his cool and calm approach, Montgomery impacted the lives of hundreds of baseball and football players in the region.

A man who loved to teach and coach, Montgomery eventually relocated to his native state of Indiana after serving his country in the Marines and United States Army before coming to the Twin Tiers. Two of Stan’s favorite leagues to coach in were Horseheads Small Fry Football and Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball.

For decades, Montgomery coached dozens of future college players and in 1997, he managed the Horseheads Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Star team who made a deep run in the Western New York State Tournament.

Reliable, dependable, graceful. Stan Montgomery epitomized what it truly meant to be a coach not just in sport, but in life. His impact on our area isn’t measured by wins and losses, trophies or plaques, but rather in the people he made a difference for.

His legacy will be unmatched. His impact will always be remembered. A legend that we will never forget.

For more information on Stan’s arrangements in honor of his life, visit http://www.dailyjournal.net/2020/06/08/stanley_o_montgomery/