Remembering Twin Tiers legend – Joel Stephens

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He was one of the most iconic athletes in Twin Tiers history.

Joel Stephens’ legacy is alive and well today. On this day in 1998, Stephens lost his courageous battle with colon cancer at just 22. It was a deep loss that sent shockwaves throughout the entire local and national sports scene. Stephens, who was a standout in both football and baseball at Elmira Notre Dame High School in the 1990’s, inspired an entire community throughout his life.

18 Sports takes a special look at the life and times of Stephens, who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and played in the minor leagues. Stephens was set to return to football for Syracuse University but sadly, passed away from his battle with cancer 22 years ago.

Without question, Stephens’ spirit will continue to live on for the way he played the games he loved, but most importantly, for the way he was as a genuine person off the field.