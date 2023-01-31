ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The season started and ended fast for pro lacrosse in Elmira.

On Tuesday, the league announced that it will postpone the remainder of the 2023 season due to financial reasons. The hope is to once again resume operations next year with a true restructured format and schedule. In just four games, the Elmira Renegades went (2-2) and earned both victories at home in front of strong crowds at First Arena.

Renegades head coach Brian Hobart tells 18 Sports that he feels for the team and ultimately the fans. Already, he says the Renegades were earning a strong following and started to build up a solid franchise.

“Just very disappointed,” Hobart said. “Mainly for the players, they made a great commitment, the guys were thrilled to play in Elmira.”

Coach Hobart added that the players were officially notified Monday night and were caught off guard with the decision.

“Kind of blindsided by the news that they got last night,” added Hobart. “My concern is for them, the people in Elmira in the arena and the fans who came out were fantastic.”

Hobart is hopeful for the future and also hoping that Elmira continues to support the PBLA like they already have done.

“For only two home games, we felt like part of the family in Elmira.”