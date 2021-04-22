Report: Cardoso becomes 12th SU WBB player to enter transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — And then there were 12.

Mitchell Northam of ‘The Next Hoops’ is reporting that Syracuse freshman Kamilla Cardoso has entered the transfer portal.

Just on Tuesday, head coach Quentin Hillsman told the media that, “We’re in a good place and we’re not in a panic mode,” but that might be hard to keep saying after Cardoso’s transfer.

Cardoso averaged 13.6 points per game and 2.7 blocks last season with the Orange. Those numbers earned the 6’7” center the ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors and a spot on the All-ACC first team.

Since the season ended, Hillsman has lost 12 players to the transfer portal. In contrast, SU has gained five transfers including the likes of Eboni Walker from Arizona State.