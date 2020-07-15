Report: PSAC to suspend sports through 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s largest college athletic conferences looks to be put on hold.

According to PennLive.com, a source indicates that the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) will postpone all sports through the 2020 calendar year. That list includes athletics for Mansfield University and the respective Mountie programs.

It’s being reported that the conference will make a formal announcement on Wednesday. Mansfield fall sports include sprint football, women’s soccer, field hockey, and cross country.

Reports also suggest that certain fall sports may be pushed to the spring season, if applicable. More on this as it develops.