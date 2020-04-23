Retired NFL official Duke Carroll reflects on first big game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football icon reflects on history.

Duke Carroll, a former NFL official for 14 seasons, took the opportunity to speak with 18 Sports about his time in professional football on Wednesday. Carroll retired in 2008 and spent several Sundays with the best football players in the country for over a decade.

The 1968 Elmira Notre Dame graduate and lifelong Elmira native retired from his the insurance company, Perry & Carroll, in 2008 as well. Now, Carroll is enjoying retirement and giving viewers a glimpse at what his career was like in the game.

Carroll got his shot in the NFL after years of work on the local and regional high school and college scene. Duke cites being at the right place at the right time as two expansion teams, Carolina and Jacksonville, were starting in the league in 1995.

18 Sports will have plenty more on Carroll in the coming days but our first installment with Duke goes back to his first NFL game in 1995. It was in a city that’s certainly well-known for its passion and love for their sports teams.