Reunited – The Moran family

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment to remember for one local sports family.

On Friday, after not seeing each other for three months due to social distancing, father Lee Moran finally saw his son again. Son, Jeffrey, is a local baseball player with cerebral palsy who’s inspired many, every day of his life. Jeffrey is staying in an assisted living facility and was unable to meet with visitors due to the coronavrius.

But, after a long wait, the meeting will tug at your heart strings. The patriarch of the Moran family, the late-great Bob Moran, worked at WETM-TV back when our main operations were located on Hawley Hill. Bob was a local broadcasting legend who enjoyed seeing Jeffrey become the longest active local challenger baseball league player in the area’s history.

Without question, Bob would be proud of this touching moment. Father and son reunited again.

Watch the moment unfold and make sure to see Jeffrey’s complete story from 2017, a story that won the New York State Associated Press (AP) 1st place for best sports story. Full story here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/jeffreys-journey-cornings-jeffrey-moran/