BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Alli Richmond continues to add more hardware.

Richmond, a senior infielder for Binghamton University softball, was named a first-team America East pick for the 2022 season. It’s been a season to remember for Richmond who has continued to shine for the Bearcats at the plate.

Alli was also selected as a America East All-Academic Team member.

Richmond is currently tied for fourth in the league with six home runs and tied for eighth with 26 RBI. She is also second in the conference with 15 doubles and fifth with a .579 slugging percentage. Last week, Richmond was named America East Player of the Week and holds a team-high .316 batting average.

Richmond, who was chosen at second base, is the first Binghamton player since fellow Horseheads grad Jess Rutherford in 2018 to earn a first-team selection. Alli is also on nine-game hitting streak, the longest since a 10-game streak by Rutherford in 2018.

Binghamton (20-21) has earned the number four seed and will host the upcoming America East Tournament. The Bearcats face number five Hartford in the opening round Wednesday at 11 am.

(Photo: Binghamton Athletics)