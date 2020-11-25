Rick Sowell to coach at prestigious lacrosse showcase

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local lacrosse legend is back in the coaching ranks.

And, it’s like he never left. Horseheads grad, Rick Sowell, will be a special coach for the prestigious Five Star Elite Showcase in Bradenton, Florida next weekend. The showcase, which is by invitational only, runs from December 4-6 and welcomes some of the best lacrosse talent in the country.

Sowell, who went on to stardom in the sport as a player and a coach, was let go from his head coaching job at Navy in May 2019 after a successful run for the Midshipmen. The team went just (6-7) in his final season and Sowell’s contract was originally through 2021. Navy made the NCAA quarterfinals in 2016 and also had a buzzer-beater win at Syracuse in 2018.

The Midshipmen registered a (54-56) overall record during Sowell’s eight seasons in Annapolis.

Sowell, 56, has earned several coach of the year honors, including honors in the AmericaEast Conference and The Patriot League. Rick also played professionally in Baltimore in the Major Indoor Lacrosse League after he was an All-American midfielder at Washington College.

18 Sports will keep you updated on Sowell’s progress in the game and beyond.