ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks surged past Binghamton in a big way on the ice.

Elmira beat the Black Bears 4-3 in overtime at First Arena thanks to a goal by Stavros Soilos in the extra session to end it. It was the second consecutive win at home for the River Sharks who now improve to (2-1) while Binghamton drops to (2-0-1).

Elmira paced the attack all night and led 1-0 after a goal courtesy of Elijah Wilson. Cooper Bowman added a goal in the second period Martin Moucha gave Elmira a 3-2 edge thanks to his goal in the third period.

Three different players scored for the Black Bears included a clutch goal by Nikita Ivashkin on the powerplay in the third period sending the game in overtime.

Spencer Kozlowski had a game-high 41 saves on the night for the River Sharks. Next up for Elmira is another home contest at First Arena next Friday night November 3 against Motor City at 7:05 pm.