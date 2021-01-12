Robbie Nichols ownership group buys Batavia Muckdogs

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local sports ownership group acquired the rights of an upstate New York baseball franchise.

CAN-USA is the new ownership group of the Batavia Muckdogs baseball team as of Tuesday afternoon. In a press conference held at Batavia Downs, Robbie Nichols, the owner of the Elmira Pioneers and Elmira Enforcers under CAN-USA, shared the news with members of the Batavia community and media.

Nichols will still maintain ownership of the Elmira Pioneers in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) this summer. Batavia, which was formally in the New York-Penn League and affiliated with the Miami Marlins in short-season Class A ball, will officially join the PGCBL.

Hopes are high for a full and complete season in 2021 after last year’s PGCBL schedule was canceled due to the virus. Home games for the Muckdogs will be played at historic Dwyer Stadium.