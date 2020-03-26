Breaking News
Rochester native, UFC fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones arrested for DWI, use of a firearm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Professional fighter Jon “Bones” Jones has been arrested for DWI on Thursday, March 26.

A criminal complaint states that officers responded to gunshots along Central around 1 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Jones intoxicated inside of his car.

Jones later admitted to driving earlier and tested above twice the legal limit. Authorities found a handgun and an open bottle of alcohol inside of his vehicle.

Jones is charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. This is his second DWI.

Jones, who was born in Rochester, grew up in Endicott in New York’s Southern Tier.

