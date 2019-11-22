Rodriguez, Miller earn Empire 8 football honors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area college football players had breakout football seasons.

Corning graduate, Jason Rodriguez, a sophomore defensive back for St. John Fisher College, was selected as an Empire 8 Conference second-team pick on Thursday. The talented defender made a mark instantly this year.

Rodriguez led the conference this season with seven interceptions. That number was also good enough for second in the country in NCAA Division III.

Rodriguez, who had a stellar career at Corning for the Hawks, was also named the conference’s defensive player of the week earlier in the season.

Another big local standout who made all Empire 8, is Waverly graduate, Peyton Miller. Peyton capped off his senior season at Utica with a second-straight all-conference selection this year, earning a second-team nod at wide receiver.

Miller finished his senior year with a 12 catch performance against Hartwick. For the year, Miller caught 57 passes for 682 yards and had eight touchdowns.

Peyton Miller – Photo: Utica College Athletics

18 Sports congratulates both Rodriguez and Miller on their major accomplishments.