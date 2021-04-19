Ryan Scott earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a breakout week for Horseheads football’s Ryan Scott.

The senior quarterback racked up four touchdowns and 262 yards in a win over Newark Valley last Saturday. Numbers like that earned Scott this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports.

Scott and the Blue Raiders (4-1) cruised past Ithaca at home to close out the classic Horseheads football field in style. This fall, Horseheads will be moving to their brand new multi-purpose venue right behind the high school. Horseheads will next play at Waverly Friday night for the Wolverines’ homecoming contest.

18 Sports congratulates Scott and Horseheads football on this major honor.